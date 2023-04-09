UltraTech using LNG Trucks for ESG Initiatives
India's first LNG-fueled heavy trucking logistics company is making strides with this second deployment of GreenLine's LNG-powered fleet of trucks hauling cement.
Green Planet Logistics, India’s first LNG-fueled heavy trucking logistics company, has announced the deployment of its trucks at UltraTech Cement’s bulk terminal in Pune.
According to company social media posts, UltraTech is making strides in its commitment to sustainability and decarbonization of its operations with this second deployment of GreenLine’s…