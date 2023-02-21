UAE Minister Says "We Need to then Phase Out Oil and Gas"
The host country of the next Cop Climate Talks has called for the “phase out of oil and gas".
Governments failed to “agree on this wording” at previous climate talks and this phrase is likely to divide nations at the Cop28 summit in Dubai in November.
