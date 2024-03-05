U of Virginia Spends $20 Million on at least 235 DEI Employees
In contrast, last Friday, the University of Florida dismissed its DEI bureaucracy, saving students and taxpayers $5 million per year.
The University of Virginia (UVA) has at least 235 employees under its “diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)” banner, including 82 students, whose total cost of employment is estimated at $20 million. That’s $15 million in cash compensation plus an additional 30-percent for the annual cost of their benefits.
