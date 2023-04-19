U of Pitt Publishes Endowment Investing Update with ESG Factors
The update explains that total exposure to fossil fuels increased from 5.9% of the CEF as of June 30, 2021, to 8.1% as of June 30, 2022.
The University of Pittsburgh has published its second report on how environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are used in the management of the University’s Consolidated Endowment Fund (CEF).
The update to last year’s inaugural report reflects the University’s commitment to providing greater clarity regarding how ESG factors are applied in the C…