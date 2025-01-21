Two Former FirstEnergy Execs Indicted on Federal Racketeering Charges
The indictment also accuses Jones and Dowling of pushing for “FirstEnergy-approved appointments to the state public utilities board,” one of which included Randazzo as PUCO chairman.
A federal grand jury has indicted Charles E. Jones, 69, of Akron and Michael Dowling, 60, of Massillon, on one count each of participating in a racketeering (RICO) conspiracy.
According to the Southern District of Ohio, the two are accused of using “bribery, money laundering and obstruction to increase the company’s stock price and enrich themselves.”
