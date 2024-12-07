Trump’s SEC Pick Sparks Concern from ESG, Climate Experts
The president-elect picked Paul Atkins for Securities and Exchange Commission chair, who experts expect to prioritize maximizing corporate returns over ESG considerations.
Donald Trump has tapped Paul Atkins, a financial services adviser and former regulator, to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a Wednesday statement shared by the president-elect on his social media platform Truth Social.
Atkins is currently the CEO of Patomak Global Partners, a fintech and risk management consultancy he founded in …