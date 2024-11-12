Trump Reportedly Picks South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to Run Homeland Security
She was widely considered to be a potential running mate for Trump in his recent campaign, until last April.
South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to run the federal Department of Homeland Security, according to reports from media outlets including CNN.
The news network cited “two people familiar with the situation” in its story early Tuesday morning. Noem’s office did not immediately respond to messages from South D…