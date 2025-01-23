Trump Puts DEI Staff on Paid Leave, Guts Environmental Justice Offices
Trump’s sweeping efforts reflect a broader Republican push to repeal programs and hiring practices aimed at facilitating equitable and inclusive workplaces.
All federal employees in diversity, equity and inclusion positions are ordered to be placed on paid administrative leave by the close of business Wednesday, according to a memo from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.
The move came as President Donald Trump spent the early days of his second term issuing executive orders that gut DEI programs and ac…