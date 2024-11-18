Trump Picks Liberty CEO Chris Wright as Next Energy Secretary
Wright, who does not have any political experience, has written extensively on the need for more fossil fuel production to lift people out of poverty.
Donald Trump said on Saturday that Chris Wright, an oil and gas industry executive and a staunch defender of fossil fuel use, would be his pick to lead the US Department of Energy.
Wright is the founder and CEO of Liberty Energy, an oilfield services firm based in Denver, Colorado. He is expected to support Trump’s plan to maximize production of oil and …