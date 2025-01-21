Trump Orders Withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement, Erases Actions on LGBTQ+ Equality
The executive orders include rescinding 78 Biden administration actions, freezing federal hiring and new regulations.
Just hours into his second term, President Donald Trump signed some of his first executive orders as an arena crowd of thousands cheered a U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and a mandate for federal workers to return to the office full-time.
Trump scrawled his signature on nearly 10 portfolio-bound documents at a desk on the floor of the C…