For years, the ESG debate has focused on what companies should disclose, how they should decarbonize, and whether social metrics belong in capital markets at all. Far less attention has been paid to who actually steers shareholder behavior in the background — and how much power that steering mechanism holds.

A new executive order from President Donald Trump changes that focus abruptly. Rather than targeting corporations, asset managers, or climate policy directly, the order zeroes in on proxy advisory firms — the quiet but influential intermediaries that guide how institutional investors vote on corporate governance matters.

This move is less about ESG itself and more about control of the voting infrastructure inside American capital markets.

What Proxy Advisors Actually Do — and Why They Matter

Proxy advisory firms such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis analyze shareholder proposals and issue voting recommendations to institutional investors. These recommendations influence decisions on:

Board elections

Executive compensation

Mergers and acquisitions

Climate disclosure proposals

DEI and workforce policies

Political spending transparency

While proxy advisors do not cast votes themselves, their influence is substantial. Many pension funds, mutual funds, and asset managers rely on their research to meet fiduciary and compliance obligations efficiently.

According to regulators and lawmakers cited in the executive order, these two firms together account for over 90% of the proxy advisory market — an extraordinary concentration of interpretive power over shareholder democracy.

What the Executive Order Does

The executive order directs multiple federal agencies to reassess how proxy advisors operate, particularly when ESG and DEI considerations are involved.

Key actions include:

SEC Review

The Securities and Exchange Commission is instructed to evaluate whether proxy advisory firms should be regulated as Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) — a classification that would subject them to stricter fiduciary and disclosure standards.

FTC Oversight

The Federal Trade Commission is asked to examine whether the firms’ market dominance raises antitrust or unfair competition concerns , including coordination with advocacy groups or standardized ESG scoring frameworks.

Department of Labor Scrutiny

The Department of Labor is directed to revisit how proxy advisors influence ERISA-governed pension plans, with particular attention to whether ESG-driven voting aligns with beneficiary financial interests.

The administration frames the issue as one of fiduciary integrity, not environmental policy.

The Core Question ESG Rarely Asks Itself

Strip away the politics and the executive order raises a question ESG frameworks often avoid:

Who decides what “good governance” means — and on whose authority?

ESG has evolved from voluntary disclosure into an embedded decision-filtering system, where proxy advisors increasingly act as translators between values-based frameworks and shareholder action.

That role carries power — not just to recommend, but to normalize outcomes.

This does not mean ESG goals are illegitimate. It means the infrastructure shaping ESG outcomes is now under scrutiny.

Foreign Ownership and Market Sensitivities

Another dimension highlighted in the order is that both ISS and Glass Lewis are foreign-owned firms, a detail that adds geopolitical sensitivity to an already complex issue.

In a market where capital allocation, voting behavior, and corporate governance intersect with national policy priorities, the question becomes less ideological and more structural:

Should entities with such concentrated influence operate under the same fiduciary rules as investment advisers?

Should their methodologies be transparent, auditable, and challengeable?

Should ESG voting guidance be treated as policy advocacy or financial analysis?

These questions have lingered unanswered for years.

Why This Matters for ESG’s Future — Not Its Demise

It is tempting to frame this development as an attack on ESG. That misses the point.

This moment signals a transition phase — one where ESG is no longer treated as an external moral overlay, but as a market-moving governance mechanism subject to regulatory definition.

If ESG is to remain credible in capital markets, it will need:

Clear accountability lines

Transparent methodologies

Explicit fiduciary alignment

Separation between analysis and activism

Regulatory clarity does not automatically weaken ESG. In many cases, it institutionalizes it.

ESG U Takeaway

This executive order is not about stopping ESG.

It is about asking who holds the pen when shareholder democracy is translated into action — and whether that pen should be regulated like any other instrument of market power.

In that sense, the crackdown on proxy advisors may represent not a retreat from ESG, but its next maturation test.

The classroom is open. The curriculum just got more real.

