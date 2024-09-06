Trump Criticizes Low-Level Marijuana Arrests, Says it's a Waste of Taxpayer Money
In a social media post, Trump stated: “Personal amounts of marijuana will be legalized for adults with Amendment 3. We do not need to ruin lives and waste taxpayers’ dollars arresting adults..."
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump has declared that low-level marijuana arrests are a “waste [of] taxpayers’ dollars,” and he is predicting that Florida voters will approve an initiative this fall legalizing cannabis sales.
In a social media post, Trump stated: “Personal amounts of marijuana will be legalized for adults with Amendment 3. … W…