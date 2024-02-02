Triton Reports Podcast Listening Up 12% During Past Two Years
The just-released U.S. Podcast Report finds that older Americans and women are becoming new podcast listeners at a faster rate.
The pandemic boom in podcast listening was just a warmup act it turns out.
Triton Digital says the number of monthly podcast listeners has continued to rise, with it tracking a 12% growth rate during the past two years. Based on its measurement of podcast downloads, as well as companion survey data, Triton says during 2023, four in ten (40%) of U.S. adul…