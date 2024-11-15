Treasury Report: Over 800 Banking Institutions Report Relationships With State-Licensed Cannabis Businesses
However, fewer than ten percent of all financial institutions nationwide are currently provide services to state-licensed cannabis businesses.
Over 830 financial institutions have filed paperwork with the US government acknowledging their relationships with licensed cannabis businesses, according to quarterly data from the US Treasury Department.
That figure is a slight uptick over last year’s totals and is nearly twice the number of banks and credit unions that reported partnering with the can…