There was a time when science was supposed to be the referee. You measured something, observed something, tested something, and then made decisions based on what was physically true. Smoke was smoke. Carbon was carbon. Fire was fire. Policy followed reality.

That relationship has flipped.

Today, reality increasingly follows policy.

And nowhere is that clearer than in how governments are redefining the act of burning trash.

In Philadelphia, city leaders are pushing to ban trash incineration because it “toxifies our air,” worsens asthma, and disproportionately harms working-class and minority communities. They call it pollution. They call it dangerous. They call it unacceptable.

In Minnesota, state regulators have ruled that burning trash and wood can be classified as “carbon-free” energy under their clean power standard. They call it climate progress. They call it compliance. They call it clean.

Same action.

Same smoke.

Same chemistry.

Opposite truths.

That isn’t science arguing with itself. That’s politics deciding what science is allowed to mean.

Because the physical reality is simple: if you burn something that contains carbon, it releases carbon dioxide. Trash contains carbon. Wood contains carbon. Burning them emits carbon. That part is not controversial. It’s chemistry.

Where the divergence happens is in accounting. Not measurement. Accounting.

Instead of asking, “Does this emit pollution?” policy now asks, “Can this be justified if we compare it to something worse?” If burning trash creates less methane than burying it in a landfill, it can be declared beneficial. If trees regrow someday, emissions can be treated as temporary. If models predict long-term balance, smoke becomes neutral. If spreadsheets align, combustion becomes clean.

The smoke doesn’t change.

The words do.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, Chair of City Council’s Committee on the Environment, introduced the Stop Trashing Our Air Act, which prohibits the City of Philadelphia from contracting with companies that incinerate the city’s solid waste or recyclables.

Philadelphia is using science the old way: as a warning system. Residents live downwind of incinerators. They breathe particulates. They report asthma, cancer risks, and degraded air quality. Their policy response is straightforward: if something harms human health, stop doing it.

Minnesota is using science the new way: as a compliance system. Regulators are not denying that burning trash emits carbon. They are saying it can be counted differently under a lifecycle model. Carbon is not eliminated; it is reclassified. Pollution does not disappear; it is offset in theory.

One city looks at smoke and sees danger.

The other looks at smoke and sees a spreadsheet.

That is not scientific disagreement. That is a philosophical divide about what science is for.

In Philadelphia, science protects people.

In Minnesota, science protects policy goals.

Neither side is inventing data. Both reference studies, models, and analysis. But one asks, “What does this do to bodies?” The other asks, “What does this do to targets?”

And that distinction is everything.

When policy begins shaping science, facts stop being discovered and start being manufactured. Not fabricated, but engineered. Framed. Weighted. Qualified. Defined into usefulness.

Carbon becomes “biogenic.”

Smoke becomes “modeled.”

Pollution becomes “accounted for.”

Combustion becomes “renewable.”

Reality becomes “compliance.”

Language does the work that physics cannot.

This is how government turns pollution into progress. Not by changing the fire, but by changing the definition of clean.

It’s important to say what this is not. This is not an attack on energy. It is not an argument against technology. It is not a moral judgment against utilities or cities trying to solve complex problems.

Audrey Partridge was appointed to the Public Utilities Commission by Governor Tim Walz on January 30, 2025.

It is a warning about power.

Because once definitions become tools, truth becomes flexible. And once truth becomes flexible, any action can be justified if the framework is written correctly.

Trash can be dirty or clean.

Smoke can be toxic or carbon-free.

Fire can be harm or progress.

Not based on chemistry.

Based on politics.

Philadelphia and Minnesota are not disagreeing about pollution. They are disagreeing about who gets to define reality. One listens to lungs. The other listens to ledgers.

That is the new battleground. Not between science and denial, but between science as observation and science as instrument.

What makes the contrast even sharper is how power is being exercised. In one case, elected officials are responding to public pressure, health data, and community voices. It is messy, imperfect, and slow, but it follows the traditional arc of democracy: people speak, leaders listen, policy adjusts. Science functions as evidence.

In the other, appointed regulators are interpreting science through policy frameworks that the public never voted on directly. The decision is procedural, technical, and legally valid, but it shifts behavior by decree rather than consent. Science becomes a tool of administration.

That difference matters.

Because asking a public to weigh a risk is fundamentally different than instructing a public to accept one. One invites participation. The other assumes compliance. One treats citizens as stakeholders. The other treats them as variables.

If this question were placed on a ballot—Should burning trash be considered clean energy?—the answer would not come from models or mandates. It would come from lived experience: air, water, health, trust, and accountability. People would vote not just on emissions, but on whether they believe truth should be negotiated with them or defined for them.

That is the quiet tension running through modern policy. Not whether science matters, but who science serves.

Because when government starts telling people what reality is instead of asking what they are living, it stops being a steward of truth and starts becoming its author.

