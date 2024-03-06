Toyota to Focus More on Carbon Credits and Capture than on EVs
Ogawa said he believes that EVs will make up only 30% of the US car market in 2030, in contrast to the above 50% suggested by the IEA.
Ted Ogawa, the CEO of Toyota North America said the company would prefer to buy carbon credits than ramp up EV production, in order to meet market demand.
Ogawa said he believes that EVs (electric vehicles) will make up only 30% of the US car market in 2030, in contrast to the above 50% suggested by the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Namely, in a re…