Top 10 States Most Seeking a 'Summer Body' this Year: Expert Tips Included
South Dakota is the state most seeking a 'summer body' this year, with 73.70 Google searches per 100,000 a month.
New research has identified the states most focused on achieving a summer body this year, with South Dakota securing the top spot.
The study, conducted by fitness experts Swole Academy, analyzed Google searches related to 'summer body' over the past 12 months across all states. The searches were then calculated per 100,000 residents to determine which st…