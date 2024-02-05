Top 10 NFL Analysts Loved by Fans, According to New Google Data
Peyton Manning is the analyst attracting the most attention, with an average of 275,840 Google searches a month in the U.S.
New data has revealed the top 10 NFL analysts who are the most talked about in the U.S.
The research conducted by online casinos comparison service KingCasinoBonus analyzed a list of 395 NFL analysts, commentators and hosts to establish which analysts are the most talked about by the total average monthly search volume in the U.S. combined with popul…