Top 10 Most Distracting Remote Working Background Shows
Futurama's energetic theme music makes it the most distracting TV show to have on in the background while working.
A new study has revealed that Futurama is the worst TV show to play for distraction-free work.
The study, conducted by KingCasinoBonus.com, analyzed the opening credit music from 168 popular TV shows across various genres. Using data on factors such as BPM (beats per minute), energy, loudness, and danceability, each song was given an index score out of a…