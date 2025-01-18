TikTok Plans to Go Dark on Sunday
"TikTok has become economic infrastructure in the US with millions of users and businesses relying on it for their income. Banning the app will cause economic hardship and chaos."
TikTok says it will go dark in the U.S. on Sunday unless it receives "definitive" assurance from President Biden that service providers will not be penalized under the video-sharing platform’s impending ban. Although a White House spokesperson signaled Biden will not immediately enforce the ban, which was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday, TikTok sa…