If you only read headlines, you’d think ESG is either collapsing under political pressure or being turbocharged by regulators. The truth is more complex — and far more instructive for anyone responsible for sustainability strategy, supply-chain management, or investor relations.

Across three unrelated stories this week — Nestlé and Mars urging the EU not to delay its deforestation rules, Italy’s Cimbali Group shifting to ESRS reporting, and faith-based investors pushing back on ideological ESG debates — one theme is unmistakable:

ESG isn’t disappearing. It’s fragmenting into multiple lanes, and companies must learn to operate in all of them at once.

Below is the quick briefing you need for 2026 strategy.

1. Nestlé & Mars to EU: Don’t Delay the Deforestation Law

Nestlé, Mars Wrigley, Tony’s Chocolonely, Rainforest Alliance, and other signatories sent a direct warning shot to EU policymakers:

any delay to the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) would punish companies that invested early and reward those who stalled.

Their message is blunt:

Delays create regulatory uncertainty

Uncertainty leads to market disengagement

Disengagement weakens global commodity-chain credibility

The companies also proposed a “streamlined system” — fewer filings, but full traceability maintained — signaling that business wants practicality, not softness.

Bottom line:

This isn’t activist pressure. It’s multinational supply-chain math. Companies with cocoa, coffee, beef, timber, palm, or rubber exposure already built the systems. A delay now would cost them money.

2. Cimbali Group Shifts to European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS)

In the food-service equipment sector — a space not known for front-page ESG drama — Cimbali Group has adopted ESRS for the first time in its 2024 sustainability report.

That means:

Double-materiality assessments

Value-chain-wide disclosures

More granular energy, carbon, and labor data

Alignment with the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)

The company’s renewable-electricity usage jumped from 54% to 84% in one year, a datapoint that illustrates how ESRS forces quantifiable progress rather than narrative-based reporting.

Bottom line:

ESRS is rapidly becoming the de facto global reporting standard for any company with meaningful exposure to Europe. If you manufacture, supply, ship, or source into the EU, your reporting expectations just went up.

3. Faith-Based and Institutional Investors Push Back — But Not in the Way Headlines Suggest

Morningstar’s report on faith-based investor coalitions shows a different dynamic:

They’re not pushing back on ESG itself. They’re pushing back on the political spin around ESG.

Groups like the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR) argue:

ESG should remain tied to fiduciary duty, not ideological warfare

Activism must connect to financial materiality

Regulation should support stewardship, not bury it in culture-war narratives

This is the same group that’s been filing shareholder resolutions for over 50 years — long before ESG had a name.

Bottom line:

The pushback isn’t against sustainability. It’s against the hijacking of ESG as a political football. These investors want clarity, not cancellation.

Where These Three Stories Meet: The New ESG Reality

When you look at these stories side-by-side, a pattern emerges:

ESG is splitting into three distinct lanes:

Lane 1: Regulatory ESG (Europe-centric and accelerating)

EUDR (deforestation)

ESRS

CSRD

Supply-chain traceability mandates

This lane is unavoidable for global companies. It is detailed, bureaucratic, and expensive — but universally enforceable.

Lane 2: Corporate-Strategic ESG (practical, risk-focused, investor-proof)

Nestlé, Mars, and Cimbali aren’t doing ESG because it’s fashionable.

They’re doing it because:

Supply chains depend on stability

Investors demand transparency

Customers expect accountable sourcing

Europe requires standardized reporting

This is ESG as risk management, not ideology.

Lane 3: Values-Driven ESG (faith, ethics, stewardship)

Faith-based investors represent a third lane:

ESG guided by mission, long-term stewardship, and fiduciary responsibility — not political pressure.

They’re reminding the market that ESG started as risk mitigation + values alignment, not partisan theatre.

The Bottom Line for ESG University Readers

If your organization touches global markets, commodities, manufacturing, or institutional capital, here is the unavoidable truth:

Whether you love ESG, hate ESG, or pretend not to notice it, the systems that govern global business are tightening, not loosening. Just in different ways, for different audiences, at different speeds.

Europe is standardizing.

Corporations are operationalizing.

Investors are recalibrating.

You don’t need to “pick a side.”

You need to know which lane your stakeholders occupy — and be fluent in all three.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK