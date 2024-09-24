Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant will Reopen in Deal to Power Microsoft Data Centers
Owner Constellation Energy will invest $1.6 billion in restarting the reactor, which was mothballed in 2019
Constellation Energy announced it will restart its nuclear power plant at Three Mile Island in a deal to provide carbon-free electricity to offset the power used by software giant Microsoft’s data centers in the region.
Microsoft has agreed to buy the full 835 megawatt output from Constellation’s plant at Three M…