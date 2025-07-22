Thou Shalt Not Steal: The ESG Case Against Intellectual Theft and Workplace Glory-Hounding
Welcome to the quiet epidemic of intellectual theft, the unspoken sin of professional spaces.
In the sunlit office spaces of startups and the hushed corridors of Fortune 500 firms, theft is occurring daily—not of staplers or laptops, but of something far more valuable: ideas.
We like to think of theft in material terms. Money missing from the drawer. Company property “lost” in transit. But in the modern workplace, the most common violation of the…