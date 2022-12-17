Thornburg Introduces Personal ESG Portfolios
CEO says they want to offer a unique opportunity for investors to personalize their portfolios to their ESG values.
Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a U.S.-based global investment firm that oversees $40 billion in client assets, today introduced Thornburg Personal ESG Portfolios, a new separately managed account ("SMA") capability to provide investors the ability to emphasize material Environmental, Social, or Governance ("ESG") factors within their por…