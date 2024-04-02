This Year Marks Near-Total ‘Triumph’ of the Smart Device
Streaming audio listening scaled a new peak in 2024. Driving that growth is what Edison Research calls a near-total “triumph” of the smart device.
As of January 2024, 93% of the 12+ population owns a smartphone, smart TV, or a smart speaker. That’s up from 85% five years ago and now encompasses about 267 million people that own at least one smart device.