Monday: The Thermostat

The McCarthys had turned the thermostat down again, to 63.

It wasn’t a malfunction; it was math. Every click upward cost them something—on the gas bill, on the electric bill, on the guilt that came from trying to stay warm while pretending things hadn’t changed.

Tom left early for his drywall job; Jenna packed lunches under the dim yellow kitchen light. “We’ll be fine,” she said out of habit, her breath visible in the cold. She’d said the same last winter, when their heating bill hit $330.

They were fine then, too—by modern American standards, meaning still employed, still paying, still hoping the next administration or innovation would make things easier. It never did.

Tuesday: The Letter

The school district’s email came through at noon: a levy vote to “strengthen community resilience.”

Jenna scrolled past the graphics—smiling students, solar panels on the gym roof, an artist’s rendering of a “Sustainability Learning Hub.”

The cost to the average homeowner: another $212 per year.

She didn’t fault the teachers; she liked them. She just wondered how the town could afford to keep hiring people with titles like Chief Resilience Officer and Community Engagement Coordinator when she hadn’t had a raise in three years.

That night, while folding laundry, she read through the city’s annual report. The word sustainability appeared 64 times. Affordability appeared once.

Wednesday: The Feed

On social media, everyone in charge looked thrilled.

Ribbon cuttings. Conferences. Hashtags like #NetZeroNow and #GreenerTogether.

Her local energy cooperative posted a photo of executives at a “Clean Heat for the Future” symposium in Phoenix. The caption read: Proud to lead the charge toward decarbonization!

Jenna didn’t doubt the sincerity. She doubted the empathy.

Her feed was a catalog of victories celebrated by people who never seemed to lose. There were photos of sustainability officers in tailored suits smiling beside new EV chargers, grant officers touring wind farms, and city administrators holding trophies for “Innovation in Municipal Energy Planning.”

Then she clicked on the 45 likes.

The list read like a roll call of the publicly funded: city sustainability staff, regional planners, consultants from public-private partnerships, and a few private-sector vendors who happened to be attached to the same grant. Jenna scrolled through the names and realized how small the circle really was—professionals liking one another’s progress, each one funded by the same pool of taxpayers who would never see the post.

So she counted. Thirty-seven of the forty-five likes came from people being paid to be there: salaried staff, contractors, or grant recipients on the clock, tagging one another from a conference that billed itself as transformational.

That’s 37 out of 45 likes—publicly funded affirmations of a publicly funded project, while the remaining seven belonged to private partners financially tethered to the same grant. Algorithms don’t just sell coffee and detergent anymore; they build invisible economies, one post and one like at a time.

They weren’t bad people. They were just insulated ones—earning comfort from a system designed to applaud itself.

Somewhere in those budgets, likes and networking events were the McCarthys’ bills.

Thursday: The Bills

That night, the family sat down at the kitchen table—Jenna with her spiral notebook, Tom with a calculator, their oldest son with a Chromebook from school that he wasn’t supposed to use for “parental research.”

They’d call it “the numbers night.”

They started with the easy ones:

Gas: up 18 % since last fall, per their utility’s own brochure.

Electricity: up 12 %.

Water and sewer: plus 9 %, driven by “stormwater adaptation.”

Property taxes: up 18 %, citing “sustainability initiatives.”

Groceries: the kind of increase you feel, not measure.

Then Tom opened a browser tab with local headlines:

Consumers Energy approved for 8 % natural gas increase in Michigan.

Rhode Island hikes electric rates 16 % this winter.

Duke Energy customers in Ohio paying 77 % more than five years ago.

Montana-Dakota Utilities gets green light for 36 % jump in gas rates.

Delaware approves dual gas hikes for Delmarva and Chesapeake Utilities.

“Everyone’s raising rates,” Jenna said. “Even the ones who say we’re saving money.”

Tom rubbed his eyes. “Where’s it all going?”

Friday: The Supply Chain of Subsidy

That question hung in the air, the way debt does—visible only to those who feel it.

Tom decided to trace the money.

He called it their family audit—a back-of-the-envelope version of the sustainability officers’ “systems mapping” exercises he’d seen on LinkedIn.

They started upstream.

Billions of dollars, they learned, flow through the Inflation Reduction Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and a maze of state-level “resilience” grants. Each program comes wrapped in purpose: lower emissions, safer grids, greener fleets. But every dollar that enters Washington or a statehouse leaves a trail of payrolls behind it.

Those funds don’t just build projects—they build offices.

Chief Sustainability Officers in federal departments.

Community Engagement Units in cities.

Climate Centers at universities.

Tom flipped open his notebook. If he had to estimate, based on some quick online research, he’d pencil in about $250,000 per hire, once benefits, insurance, and overhead were counted. Honestly, that was being conservative, but for this exercise, Tom’s ballpark was good enough.

There are now 24 federal agencies with sustainability officers, each with staff, budgets, and consultants orbiting them. Multiply that by fifty states, hundreds of cities, and the universities chasing grant eligibility, and the “green collar” layer of government begins to look less like a pilot program and more like a parallel economy—one that grows whether or not the lights get cheaper.

Dozens of states have them too, plus hundreds of counties and municipalities.

Universities added whole schools—the Columbia Climate School in 2020, Utah’s Wilkes Center for Climate Science in 2022.

Jenna penciled it out the way her father used to do with grain prices:

If 300 new public positions appeared since COVID, that’s roughly $75 million per year in recurring salaries alone—not including programs, travel, consultants, or the NGOs hired to “facilitate stakeholder engagement.”

“Seventy-five million,” she whispered. “Just for the meetings.”

Downstream, the pattern repeated. Subsidized projects became line items on utility balance sheets:

A $300 million carbon-capture pilot that failed to reach scale.

A solar microgrid at a regional airport that produced power 40 % of the time.

A hydrogen “demonstration” plant that needed five grants to survive its own promise.

Each labeled a success, because failure had been redefined as progress toward goals.

Every link in the chain got paid—except the households funding the chain.

Saturday: The Discovery

Over coffee, Tom scrolled through the city’s new Sustainability Dashboard—a website built with federal grant money.

One tab listed key initiatives:

Electrify City Fleet by 2030.

Convert all public buildings to renewable energy.

Launch a “Just Transition” workforce office.

Each project was attached to a grant, each grant to a consultant, each consultant to a fee.

Nowhere on the dashboard: the words rate impact or total cost to residents.

The irony wasn’t lost on him: the same city that told him to “go electric” charged him a $200 permit fee to install a 220-volt outlet in his garage.

He looked up at Jenna. “They’re electrifying everything except common sense.”

Sunday: The Frog Boil

On Sunday, they drove to the library to keep warm for free.

The doors were locked—winter hours. A sign on the glass read: “Closed Sunday for energy conservation.”

Jenna laughed, then didn’t. Through the window, a poster in the children’s section showed cartoon frogs smiling inside a blue pot of water: “Green Futures Start Here!”

The irony stung.

That evening, Jenna wrote in her journal:

“It’s not that we hate change. We just want to afford it.”

She wasn’t angry at renewable energy. She wanted it to work. But she wanted accountability to work with it.

The Math of the Boil

When policymakers talk about “the energy transition,” they speak in trillions—$1.2 trillion from the infrastructure act, $369 billion in clean-energy incentives from the IRA, another $200 billion in loan guarantees and tax credits.

But those aren’t abstract numbers. They cascade through layers of contractors, nonprofits, and agencies. Each layer takes its cut—5 % here for “administration,” 10 % there for “capacity building,” another 15 % for “evaluation and outreach.”

By the time an actual solar panel, pipeline sensor, or battery array appears on the ground, as little as half the original appropriation remains. Yet every salary, benefit, and consultant fee stays permanent.

Tom called it the Subsidy Supply Chain: money that begins as policy and ends as overhead. Often politically appointed leaders to ensure this subsidy cycle continues. The narratives are managed and maintained.

The McCarthys could trace it:

DOE grants fund university research into “equitable decarbonization.”

That research funds consultants who advise utilities on ESG compliance.

Utilities launch “Community Energy Programs,” funded by new surcharges.

Those surcharges appear on the McCarthys’ monthly bill under “Clean Energy Adjustment.”

The system feeds itself. Innovation becomes employment. Failure becomes job security.

The Distraction Economy

The slow boil doesn’t rely on deception; it relies on distraction.

The average taxpayer doesn’t see the incremental rise because it’s divided across bills, fees, and levies, each justified by a noble phrase: sustainability, resilience, equity, modernization. Each one tiny. Together, suffocating.

Social media completes the spell.

The people designing the programs document their triumphs daily:

award banquets, off-site retreats, “team-building” river cleanups.

Meanwhile, the people financing it—families like the McCarthys—document nothing because they’re too busy working.

The divide is no longer ideological; it’s temporal. One class has time to narrate progress. The other pays for it.

The Private-Sector Reversal

The growth of sustainability offices doesn’t just increase government payrolls—it displaces private work.

Local HVAC shops find themselves competing with “public energy-efficiency initiatives.” Independent contractors lose bids to city-run programs staffed by recent graduates on fellowship stipends. Nonprofit intermediaries get paid to “connect” homeowners with subsidies, taking a percentage for paperwork families used to file themselves.

Innovation, once bottom-up, becomes procedural.

Entrepreneurs solve problems to survive; bureaucrats solve problems to justify budgets.

The intent may be virtuous, but the outcome is inverted: The people who take risk lose stability; the people with stability take no risk.

The Boil Reaches the Surface

By late autumn, the McCarthys had done everything right.

Weather-stripped the windows. Installed LED bulbs. Unplugged the spare fridge.

Yet their utility bill was the highest ever.

Their city released a press statement the same week: “Mayor Celebrates Progress Toward Carbon Neutrality.”

The release quoted the new Chief Sustainability Officer:

“We are leading by example and investing in the future.”

Tom read it twice.

“Maybe,” he said, “but whose example, and whose future?”

A Sustainable Solution

There is a way to turn the dial before the boil:

Audit the auditors. Every office, every grant, every initiative should publish measurable cost-benefit returns.

Sunset sustainability positions unless they show verifiable savings to the public.

Redirect PPPs toward private contractors who deliver outcomes, not studies.

Require “household impact statements” for every new mandate—how many dollars per year will it add to an average family’s expenses?

Accountability isn’t anti-environmentalism. It’s the foundation of sustainability.

Because the ultimate renewable resource is trust—and it’s running out.

Conclusion

On Monday morning, the kettle whistled again. The house was cold but not hopeless. Jenna turned the thermostat up to 64.

For a moment, the air felt lighter, the way faith does when it pretends to be heat.

Outside, a delivery truck rolled past with a slogan stenciled on its side:

“Building a Better Future.”

Tom watched it fade down the street. “They say it’s getting better,” he said quietly. “Maybe it is—for them.”

The water on the stove bubbled softly. The frog was still in the pot, still believing it was only a little warm.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK