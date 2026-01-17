Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced Tuesday (Jan. 13) that Deputy General Counsel Kevin Lee will take on an additional role as senior advisor for AI, advising the Office of the Attorney General on the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and its impact on the practice of law, public safety, and consumer protection.

“AI is already changing how criminals target victims and how governments serve the public. Kevin has the deep legal expertise to help position my office at the forefront of responsible, forward‑looking AI policy to ensure we harness artificial intelligence for good while safeguarding the privacy, rights, and security of Arkansans,” said Griffin.

“In his expanded role, Lee will lead the development of robust training programs for law enforcement and the legal community, ensuring practitioners statewide are equipped to understand AI’s capabilities and limitations. He will also collaborate with public agencies, industry experts, and academic institutions to identify and develop innovative AI tools that accelerate investigations, streamline operations, and improve legal outcomes.”

Griffin said guardrails must be created to protect consumers from the bad elements of AI, while allowing for innovation.

“Arkansas can embrace innovation without compromising the rule of law,” he said.

“This role will help us stay ahead of emerging risks, strengthen enforcement where bad actors misuse AI, and equip our legal community and law enforcement partners with the tools and knowledge they need,” added Griffin.

Penn State Extension AI tool, Tilva, expands access to research-based guidance

Late on a Friday evening, after a long day in the field, a farmer notices unfamiliar spots on a corn leaf and wonders whether it’s worth following up. Instead of making a note to look it up later — or forgetting altogether — the farmer snaps a photo on his phone, uploads it into Tilva and gets research-based guidance in seconds.

Penn State Extension unveiled this new artificial intelligence-powered tool at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Tilva is aimed at giving farmers around-the-clock access to trusted answers.

“Penn State’s commitment to connecting farmers and agriculturalists across Pennsylvania with trusted research and expertise reflects the original vision of our land-grant universities,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said. “As we celebrate agriculture’s role in ‘Growing a Nation’ at the 110th Pennsylvania Farm Show, this new AI tool helps accelerate innovation and strengthen the future of Pennsylvania agriculture.”

Built for time-constrained producers, the system delivers guidance drawn from vast, science-based, Extension resources, expanding educators’ reach while helping users find reliable information quickly about agriculture, food, the environment and other topics.

The tool is completely free and can be accessed by visiting the Penn State Extension homepage and clicking on the “Ask Tilva” button. It can also be downloaded directly at this link.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez and state Rep. Linda Serrato (D-Santa Fe) introduced proposed legislation regulating the use of AI during a Jan. 15, 2026, news conference in Albuquerque. (Danielle Prokop/Source NM)

New Mexico AG, legislator preview bill regulating AI images

New Mexico’s top prosecutor is joining one lawmaker to propose legislation they say will rein in deepfakes and other AI content that can lead to harassment and exploitation.

In a news conference Thursday, Attorney General Raúl Torrez noted the Jan. 13 arrest of Albuquerque man Richard Gallagher, whom prosecutors accused of manufacturing child pornography using AI to manipulate innocuous photos into sexually explicit images.

During the news conference, Torrez said Gallagher’s case marked the first of its kind in the state, but should serve as a “wake up call” about the need for accountability and governance around the use of AI to create such content.

“Because of that rising threat to members of our community and to our society, I think it’s important for New Mexico to take a leading role in trying to develop a framework that sets clear guidelines and boundaries for the ethical development of this technology and the ethical use of this technology,” Torrez said.

Rep. Linda Serrato (D-Santa Fe) who will sponsor the bill in the legislative session starting Jan. 20 said she believes in AI’s beneficial uses, but said the state has to “root out bad actors” and hold them accountable.

“We are promoting responsible AI, transparency and responsibility — that is core to what that is,” she said. “And if you fail to do that, there are real penalties that take place.”

While the bill has not yet been filed, according to an NMDOJ fact sheet, it’s intended to address the “rapid growth of malicious ‘deepfakes” — aka altered images and other media — by requiring clear labeling; specifying remedies for victims of deepfake harassment, defamation, exportation or exploitation; and creating state-level accountability for large AI providers.

The bill would create civil penalties up to $15,000 against tech companies that don’t comply with the technical requirements of the law, and also allow individuals harmed by deepfake images the right to sue anyone who creates or “knowingly and recklessly disseminates” such AI content for actual damages, or up to $1,000 per view, whichever is more.

Two measures pass unanimously, move to House for consideration.(Dakota News Now)

South Dakota Senate approves AG Jackley bills on AI-generated pornography, digital currency

The South Dakota State Senate has given final approval to two bills introduced by Attorney General Marty Jackley that address AI-generated pornography and the seizure of digital currency in criminal investigations.

Lawmakers unanimously passed the measures Friday afternoon. Both bills now move to the South Dakota House for consideration.

One of the measures, Senate Bill 42, would prohibit the creation and distribution of digitally fabricated pornographic material involving a nonconsenting person. The bill is intended to address the growing use of artificial intelligence to create realistic images or videos without a person’s permission.

The second proposal, Senate Bill 43, adds digital currency to South Dakota’s seizure laws. Attorney General’s Office officials said the change would allow law enforcement agencies to confiscate illicit cryptocurrency assets, disrupt criminal activity conducted through digital means and strengthen consumer protections.

A third Jackley proposal, Senate Bill 41, did not receive final action Friday. Senate leaders delayed the measure so a fiscal note could be attached. The bill would increase penalties related to the ingestion, possession and distribution of controlled substances in state correctional facilities.

Jackley has introduced a total of 10 bills during the 2026 legislative session. Committee hearings on additional proposals are scheduled to continue next week.

