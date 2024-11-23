Think You Know Who’s Watching Video Podcasts? New Report May Change That View
The data shows audio primes — those who listen to mostly audio versions of podcasts — are 59% male and 41% female. That is nearly identical to the 60%-39% split for video.
As more podcasters contemplate video strategies, a new report that analyzes who is choosing to watch, rather than listen to shows, is shedding new light on the evolution. And it may shatter some preconceived notions in the process. The podcast consultancy Sounds Profitable’s research shows podcast video viewers are no more likely to be young or old, mal…