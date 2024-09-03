These Far-Apart Colorado Towns Share Electrical Vulnerabilities. Will Microgrids Help?
Springfield and Aspen are unalike in many ways. But they’re both at the end of transmission lines, and both are looking to microgrids for power resiliency.
Springfield and Aspen have almost nothing in common other than being county seats in Colorado. They also happen to be in electrical cul-de-sacs, at the end of transmission lines.
Microgrids may help both in their relative electric isolation.
Aspen, of course, has a mountain backdrop that inspires calendar photographers and has several dozen billionaires a…