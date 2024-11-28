The Worst-Rated Food Chains in America
KFC tops the list as the worst-rated food chain, with an average customer review score of 2.89 out of 5.
A new study has revealed the food chains in America that have received the worst customer reviews.
Price-monitoring website, Pricelisto, analyzed the ratings of various food chains in America. Those with the lowest average ratings from customer reviews have been deemed as the worst-rated food chains in America.
In first place is KFC, with an average custo…