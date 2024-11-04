The World’s 10 Most Valuable Brands, 2024 Edition
Apple ($488.9 billion, down 3%) was followed by Microsoft ($352.5 billion, up 11%), Amazon ($298.1 billion, up 8%), and Google ($290 billion, up 12%).
Apple has maintained its standing as the world’s most valuable brand — for the 12th straight year — according to the latest annual rankings from Interbrand.
While Apple’s brand value slipped under $500 billion, the tech titan still maintains a big lead over the other top brands, most of which saw growth in their brand values.
Apple and Mercedes Benz were …