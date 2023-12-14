The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) Inventory only has a 20-Day Supply
It has been 50 years since the Oil Embargo of 1973, and the U.S. continues reliance on foreign crude oil to run the American economy.
Seems that no one remembers the Oil Embargo of 1973, just 50 years ago!
In 1973, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) imposed an oil embargo against the United States, triggering a crude oil crisis that sent the U.S. economy into a recession. To mitigate from any future shortages of oil, President Gerald Ford signed the Energy Po…