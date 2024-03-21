The US States with the Most Electric Vehicles
California has the highest number of registered electric vehicles compared to other US states, North Dakota ranks last.
New research has revealed the states that have the highest number of electric vehicles per 100,000 people, with California taking top spot.
The study, conducted by No Deposit Bonus Codes Guide, analyzed data from the US Department of Energy, which detailed how many electric vehicles (EVs) are registered in each state.
The figures were then weighted aga…