The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Extends Foreclosure Moratoriums
“Because the consecutive Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused a great deal of damage and disruption, FHA believes it is appropriate to extend our foreclosure moratoriums by 120 days.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has extended its foreclosure moratoriums for FHA-insured single family home mortgages and home equity mortgages in federally declared major disaster areas to April 11, 2025.
The extension is …