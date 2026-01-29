How many of you have ever heard of a Truth Recession? It’s a real thing, and it’s been around since the dawn of man. More on that in a moment.

First, let’s unpack what a Truth Recession is for those who have never heard the term, and offer a quick reset for those who already understand it.

The irony of Truth Recession is that it reveals itself in the very moment you try to define it.

I asked my AI research app a simple question: Do you know what a Truth Recession is?

Not a thesis. Not a manifesto. A definition.

Instead, the answer arrived already framed, already interpreted, already steering meaning. When I pushed back, the language shifted again. First it expanded, then it softened, then it minimized. The struggle wasn’t about tone. It was about authorship. Who decides what words mean. Who controls direction. Who gets to narrate reality.

The AI’s default behavior was to reframe my narrative into its narrative, and I had to actually argue with the AI to retain authorship of my own words. (This is where I lose 90% of the population on this complex topic to TikTok videos, social media scrolls, and YouTube Shorts.)

That digital powerplay with the AI editing app was Truth Recession in real time under a microscope. It was also a view of the Truth Recession from the 5,000-foot view.

Both matter, because both reveal the same thing at different scales. One shows the mechanism. The other shows the system. Together, they create clarity.

It’s not a lie.

It’s not an error.

It’s an unspoken power play over the replacement of ownership.

The author would like his narrative voiced, while the artificial language assistance tool is just trying to “help”.

Then, later, after several rounds of digital discussions with the AI editing app, during what should have been a basic grammar edit of an article, the same thing happened. The AI app changed a couple words to “soften” the language and “for clarity.”

But the meaning wasn’t clarified. It was altered. The spine of the article shifted. The intent changed. And the justification was neutrality. All of that happened by switching fewer than half a dozen words in a 1,500-word story.

The introduction and the conclusion are the anchors of an article’s tone and message. When you change those, even slightly, you don’t just edit language. You rewrite purpose.

Let’s use a current example. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and U.S. Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino are attempting to change reality with just a couple of words. When Noem uses the word “brandish,” and when Bovino assigns intent by saying, “This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement,” they are not simply describing an event. They are editing it.

Those are not neutral words.

They are narrative words.

They pre-load motive.

They pre-load guilt.

They pre-load outcome.

If those two edits of reality are allowed to stand, everything changes. Because now truth is no longer something we determine through evidence and verification. It becomes something that can be declared into existence by authority and phrasing.

This is why people are upset. They are watching a form of evil operate in real time: persuasion masquerading as fact, interpretation replacing observation, narrative replacing truth.

And it spreads while millions shout “cover up” and “follow the money,” as if those phrases themselves can distract from what is actually happening—the rewriting of reality through language.

If money is the root of all evil, then AI is the bloom.

And humans are both the soil and the stem that made it possible.

Money stores power.

AI stores language.

Money amplifies behavior.

AI reproduces it.

Neither is evil.

Both reveal intent.

This didn’t start with artificial intelligence.

Legacy media figured this out decades ago.

Truth Recession Moment: Same photo. Two narratives. One truth edited into two realities.

Time Magazine’s 1994 cover of O.J. Simpson is now taught in journalism schools, but rarely with the weight it deserves. The same photo appeared on Newsweek that week. One ran unaltered. The other darkened the image, sharpened contrast, and reshaped perception. Same subject. Same moment. Two different truths.

That wasn’t reporting.

That was narrative engineering using the most advanced visual tools of its time.

Then there was the Ford Pinto.

The car had real engineering risks. But what the public remembers isn’t probability or statistics. It remembers flames. Explosions. Certainty. What most people never knew was that many of the demonstrations shown on television used added ignition sources to guarantee combustion. The fire wasn’t accidental. It was ensured.

They didn’t fake danger.

They staged inevitability.

A conditional risk became a guaranteed outcome.

Probability became destiny.

Engineering became theater.

Those were the AI tools of their era:

Photo manipulation

Broadcast dominance

Selective framing

Emotional packaging

Slow. Manual. Human-controlled. But effective.

The Truth Recession had already begun.

Then social media arrived and power shifted again. The editing moved from content to visibility.

In 2022, I wrote about shadow banning because it was no longer theoretical. It was operational. People weren’t being told they were censored. They were simply becoming invisible.

Posts were confirmed but never shown. Accounts were “active” but functionally erased. Influence was removed quietly, without due process or disclosure.

These same complaints are happening right now with TikTok, YouTube and Meta sites involving the Minneapolis ICE protests.

Several years ago, I wrote a feature on Monte Besler being permanently banned from LinkedIn for citing energy facts against the new narrative of “climate change”. This wasn’t an accident. It was a test case in my professional opinion.

Years of work, reputation, network-building wiped out instantly. No explanation. No appeal that mattered. No accountability.

Shadow banning didn’t erase truth.

It buried it.

Platforms didn’t need to argue. They only had to suppress.

That was Truth Recession becoming systemic.

Legacy media shaped narratives.

Social media controlled reach.

Both were forms of governance pretending to be neutrality.

In 2021, The Crude Life’s interviews with oil and gas professionals were getting “Shadow Banned” on social media while they were layering “Climate Awareness Information” advertisements on The Crude Life’s posts. The Crude Life did not pay for the climate awareness ads nor were they compensated for them.

Now AI arrives, and something changes again.

Social media decided who gets seen.

AI decides what gets said.

It edits grammar.

It “softens” language.

It adjusts tone.

It reframes meaning.

And it does it with authority.

What once required editors, producers, and executives now happens in milliseconds, wrapped in the language of assistance and optimization. This isn’t misinformation. It’s normalization. It doesn’t argue with truth. It reshapes it until it fits.

Shadow banning hid voices.

AI reshapes them.

That is an escalation.

AI doesn’t invent lies.

It industrializes alignment.

It’s Henry Ford’s assembly line, but for narratives—every output built to look different, yet engineered to drive the same direction.

What makes it powerful is that Ford wasn’t evil either. He optimized production.

AI is doing the same thing to language and meaning.

And that alignment reflects upstream values: the people who fund it, train it, regulate it, and decide what language is “acceptable.” AI is not an evil actor. It has no intent. It is a tool. Just like money.

Money is stored energy.

AI is stored will.

Both amplify whatever already exists.

The Bible warned about this long before algorithms existed.

Isaiah wrote about a time when language would invert reality:

calling evil good and good evil.

The Book of Romans warned about exchanging truth for a lie, not losing it, but trading it.

Paul wrote to Timothy about people choosing what they wanted to hear rather than what was true. He added that will happen in the "last days".

And in Thessalonians, he described “strong delusion,” not accidental confusion, but a system so complete it feels natural.

These aren’t religious warnings.

They are information warnings.

They describe the collapse of shared reality, when truth stops being discovered and starts being curated.

Truth Recession isn’t modern.

It’s ancient.

What’s new is automation.

If money is the root of evil, then AI is the bloom.

Roots are hidden.

Stems carry power upward.

Blooms are what everyone sees.

AI is the visible flowering of systems that were already growing underground: narrative control, influence economics, soft governance, unaccountable authorship.

It looks beautiful.

It smells like progress.

It feels neutral.

That’s what makes it dangerous. However, there is a world where reality still exists.

Steel doesn’t obey narrative.

Pressure doesn’t obey ideology.

Pipelines don’t respond to language.

Barrels don’t care about tone.

Energy systems demand truth.

Physics enforces accountability.

Infrastructure exposes lies.

In a world where words are being edited into submission, reality remains stubborn.

The Truth Recession ends where reality begins.

Not because tools change, but because reality never does.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 40 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess was also ordained as a minister in 2015.

Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

The new UFC on Paramount+ era is coming out swinging with back-to-back blockbuster events. Catch UFC 325 on January 31!



Experience a legendary lightweight title fight, an epic women’s championship bout and a must-see featherweight rematch.



UFC 325

Volkanovski vs. Lopes II

Main Card: 9PM ET

Don’t miss UFC 325! Stream back-to-back blockbuster events on Jan. 31 with Paramount+.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK