The Top 10 Economic Grant Recipients From Texas
Dell, Amazon top the list of economic grants, state tax credits, and other subsidies from the state.
Texas is a major hub for business and commerce, and many companies enjoy the benefits of economic grants, state tax credits, and other subsidies from the state.
These incentives can help businesses grow and create jobs, and can even help entire industries and regions of the state to thrive.
Here are the top 10 companies who have received economic grants…