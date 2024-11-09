The Shopping Cart Theory: A Litmus Test for Self-Governance
At the heart of the Shopping Cart Theory is the concept of self-governance—one’s ability to regulate behavior according to internal principles rather than external rules.
The Shopping Cart Theory has gained traction as a simple yet revealing measure of how people behave when there are no direct consequences or rewards for their actions. Originating from discussions on social media, this theory has become a subject of debate and introspection about human behavior, ethics, and societal norms.
The essence of the theory lies…