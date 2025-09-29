In September 2025, the Commonwealth Fund released its inaugural State Scorecard on Climate, Health, and Health Care, a bold effort to map how U.S. states fare in both vulnerability to environmental hazards and the contribution of health systems themselves to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

The findings are stark: states long reliant on fossil fuels—coal, oil, gas—score abysmally, not merely in environmental metrics but in the more human domain of public health. West Virginia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi anchor the bottom of the rankings. Meanwhile Vermont, New York, Washington, New Jersey, and Maine emerge as “winners,” thanks to favorable geographies and deliberate policy choices.

If you approach that report as a green-evangelist, it will confirm your instincts: fossil fuels are the villain, renewable energy the only moral path. But that’s a reductive reading. The real task is more difficult and less glamorous: How do we integrate oil, gas, coal, and low-carbon technologies into a health-oriented energy future—without pretending that one side is already pure, or the other irredeemably evil?

The Scorecard’s Anatomy—and Its Limits

The report’s architecture is elegant. It aggregates eight indicators that balance hazard exposure (e.g. extreme heat, flood risk, natural disasters) with emissions and policy strength (health sector emissions, electricity generation emissions, energy efficiency policies, commuting emissions, air quality) in a state-level ranking.

The health care sector’s own climate role is not tucked away: it accounts for about 8.5 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

As a journalist from an “All Energy Has A Purpose” perspective, one must flag what the Scorecard does not (and cannot) do. First, it does not provide a long temporal arc of energy transitions—how states are shifting fuel mixes over decades, where stranded assets loom, or how fossil-based utilities plan for decline.

Second, it treats electricity emissions and health sector emissions largely as sins to be expiated, without always acknowledging the infrastructural inertia, the financial dependencies, and the energy reliability risks baked into our systems. Third, it is less suited to capture the subtleties of fuel switching, capture technologies, carbon pricing, and the political economy of energy transitions.

So one could read the Scorecard as a call to accelerate renewables and extinguish coal, which is tempting. Some might even call this an acceptance of the Carbon Management industry as the now vital compliance department for oil, gas, coal (and now even ethanol).

But a deep breath and a more mature reading says this: the path forward must accommodate the full energy palette, recognizing that the health of people will depend on careful transitions, not immediate ruptures.

Sometimes you have to look past the newly themed language and linguistical traps in order to see the bigger picture. Often times in these reports the new terminology becomes the trendy fashion everyone focuses on while the old vernacular becomes linguistical traps consisting of verbal landmines and trigger set-ups .

Fossil States, Health Penalties

The poorest performers on the Scorecard are unsurprisingly many of the states where coal still dominates or where fossil-fuel extraction is deeply entrenched. West Virginia, for example, draws 86 percent of its electricity from coal, the highest share in the nation, and lands at the bottom of the Scorecard. Kentucky—with a long loyalty to coal—scores 50th, ahead of only West Virginia.

These states are penalized in multiple dimensions:

Their electricity generation emissions are high, intensifying local air pollution and climate forcing.

Their populations suffer greater disease burdens from poor air quality, excess particulate matter, ozone, and so on—a burden that tends to fall disproportionately on lower-income and minority communities.

Their health care systems also show higher per capita emissions: the sector is not innocent in these places.

Their infrastructure is more vulnerable: hospitals in flood zones, commuting emissions for health workers, and exposure to extreme weather events.

In short, fossil-centric energy regimes carry an implicit public health premium—paid in reduced life expectancy, increased morbidity, and more fragile hospitals.

But it is not as simple as “coal = bad, renewables = good.” States are also punished or praised based on non-energy policy choices—zoning, hospital siting, commuting patterns, infrastructure investments—that intersect with energy systems but do not derive solely from them.

A Realist’s Reframe: Energy as Infrastructure, Health as Endgame

If we adopt an All Energy lens, several priorities crystallize:

1. Transition speed must be matched by energy reliability and resilience

A health care facility cannot tolerate blackouts. The Scorecard underscores how many hospitals lie in flood zones or are vulnerable to extreme weather. As the grid becomes more complex—with wind, solar, storage, demand response, and distributed generation—we must ensure that intermittent or variable sources don’t become the weak link in public health safety. That means investment in backup, grid strength, microgrids, fuel-agnostic dispatch capability, and transition comfort fuels (natural gas, hydrogen, etc.) for bridging. If that’s even possible. Perhaps the word “bridging” should be looked at as “foundational” in order to offer reliability to health care providers.

2. Policy must internalize health externalities

One of the Scorecard’s implicit assumptions is that health outcomes are externalities of energy production. That is true. The damage from coal smoke, particulate matter, ozone, heat waves, floods, and more are not borne solely by energy producers but by society at large. Therefore, regulatory frameworks, emissions pricing, or compensatory mechanisms must internalize those externalities—so that when a power plant emits, its health costs are priced in. The Scorecard’s creation is a moral lever toward that internalization: states that score poorly should face political pressure to reflect the social cost of carbon, pollution, and climate risk in their energy planning.

3. Health systems and states must report, verify, and benchmark emissions transparently

The Scorecard itself laments that only 29 percent of U.S. hospitals report greenhouse gas emissions publicly—and that data are inconsistent. Without standardized and enforced emissions reporting across hospitals, suppliers, and utilities, we are flying blind. From an All Energy vantage, we must demand that emissions, energy use, fuel mixes, and climate risk assessments be embedded in public accounts—not voluntary greenwashing.

4. Strategic alignment, not finger-pointing, between states with different energy endowments

It is easy for a windy or hydro-rich state to blame a coal state. But transitions must be fair. States such as West Virginia and Kentucky have built substantial economic, social, and political systems around energy extraction and fossil power. A just transition demands compensation, retraining, revenue-sharing, and phased pathways—not simple condemnation. The Scorecard should be read not as a “you lose” list but as a tool to mobilize federal support for states with high inher­ited risk.

The Emerging Role of Carbon Capture, Fuels Under Policy Pressure

Across the energy landscape, producers are facing growing policy and regulatory directives compelling them to invest in carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) technologies, as well as in a variety of alternative fuel initiatives. These requirements are typically framed as necessary steps toward a low-carbon future, yet the practical realities are far less certain.

Many of these technologies—ranging from CCUS retrofits on power plants to industrial carbon removal systems—remain in early stages of technical and economic validation. Despite this, federal tax credits, state-level incentives, and permitting processes are increasingly structured to require or heavily favor their adoption. As a result, energy companies are being asked to direct billions of dollars toward solutions whose long-term feasibility, reliability, and cost structure remain unresolved.

Hydrogen development, fuel blending, and carbon offset programs are often included in the same policy framework. While presented as transitional strategies, these initiatives frequently rely on untested infrastructure models, fragmented supply chains, and uncertain market demand. States with heavier emissions profiles, in particular, find themselves under pressure to commit early—whether or not the technical or financial groundwork has been laid.

This growing body of mandates and incentives amounts to a form of social and political engineering shaping the energy sector’s future. Instead of emerging from organic market demand or proven commercial viability, these investments are frequently dictated by federal guidelines, state scorecards, or climate action plans that evaluate present-day emissions while leaving critical questions about technological readiness unanswered.

For instance, the recent State Scorecard on Climate, Health, and Health Care measures current environmental impact and resilience but offers little assessment of whether the technologies it implicitly favors—CCUS, hydrogen, offsets—can deliver on their promises at scale. It largely overlooks financial risk, regional disparities, and the potential consequences of embedding unproven systems into essential energy and healthcare infrastructure.

Consider the fossil-fuel-rich states where political leaders routinely criticize carbon capture and alternative energy initiatives in public, framing them as federal overreach or environmental extremism. Yet behind the scenes, these same leaders have channeled billions in tax dollars into corporations, public-private partnerships, and state-appointed agencies tasked with managing the very carbon infrastructure they denounce. In practice, they have become the de facto compliance arm for federal carbon programs—overseeing permits, coordinating funding, and directing industry participation—even as their public rhetoric signals outright resistance.

In effect, energy producers are being pushed toward a future defined more by policy ambition than technical certainty. Whether these investments ultimately deliver measurable environmental and public health benefits—or merely impose new costs and risks—remains one of the most important unanswered questions in the modern energy transition debate.

The scramble for carbon funding and artificial intelligence investment is reshaping the world’s energy future with the same disruptive force that COVID had on children’s education, social development, and health—an abrupt, global shift whose full consequences will only become clear over time.

Where the Scorecard Performs (and Where It Falters)

One of the Scorecard’s virtues is its bluntness. It forces us to see that climate risk is not abstract: it is hospital beds under water, heat waves pushing ERs to overflow, rural workers with asthma, damage to facility supply chains. It also courageously puts health system emissions on the table—not letting the health care sector self-declare innocence.

But the Scorecard’s static snapshot—ranking states today—conceals important dynamics:

It does not sufficiently account for trajectory: states that are improving rapidly (even from a poor baseline) count for the same as those locked in deterioration.

It gives equal weight to all indicators, but some (heat risk, flood risk) may merit higher weight depending on region and exposure.

The Scorecard does not measure energy sector transition policies like carbon markets, fossil fuel extraction declines, or stranded asset liability management.

It cannot, by design, foresee breakthroughs (e.g. low-cost small modular reactors, breakthrough carbon removal, large-scale hydrogen) that may shift energy systems dramatically.

What a Post-Scorecard Policy Framework Should Include

Adopt state-level “health-aware energy plans.”

States should integrate health metrics—such as air quality, hospital vulnerability, and mortality linked to environmental exposure—directly into their energy and infrastructure planning. Regulatory bodies should weigh health outcomes as heavily as energy supply metrics.

Support transition-oriented pilot projects.

States can fund demonstration projects that apply emerging emissions-reduction technologies to existing facilities and industrial systems. The focus should be on testing feasibility and reliability before large-scale deployment, rather than assuming technology readiness.

Prioritize resilience investments in high-risk regions.

Areas with aging infrastructure or elevated exposure to extreme weather events need proactive investment. Federal and state funding should target hospitals, power systems, and essential services for hardening and modernization before disasters occur, using the Scorecard as a guide for prioritization.

Mandate comprehensive emissions reporting.

Hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical suppliers, and other health system facilities should be required to report verified, standardized emissions data. Transparency and enforceable benchmarks are necessary to track progress and inform public policy.

Align utility pricing with health impacts.

Electricity tariffs and emissions regulations should account for public health costs associated with energy production and consumption. Revenue from cap-and-invest or similar programs should be directed toward health adaptation measures in the most vulnerable communities.

Ensure economic transition planning for affected regions.

Communities dependent on legacy energy systems need structured transition plans. Workforce retraining, local economic diversification, and tax base stabilization must accompany any infrastructure or energy system changes to avoid economic dislocation. Communities that built on coal should not die with it.

Promote interstate coordination on energy and health impacts.

Air pollution and environmental risks cross state borders. Policies should encourage interstate cooperation on emissions reduction, health adaptation funding, and energy system planning to reflect regional, not just local, realities.

Top 10 States (Best Overall in Climate-Health Scorecard)

Vermont New York Washington New Jersey Maine Oregon Maryland Massachusetts Pennsylvania Connecticut

Bottom 10 States (Worst Overall in Climate-Health Scorecard)

(These are ranked in the worst half; the last 10 in rank order.)

Ohio Nebraska Colorado Missouri North Dakota Florida Mississippi Louisiana Kentucky West Virginia

A Closing Reckoning

The Commonwealth Fund’s Scorecard is a necessary milestone: it forces a reckoning between energy systems and human health. But from an All Energy vantage, it is not the end of the story. It is a map of vulnerability, not a blueprint of transition.

Rejecting fossil fuels outright is emotionally appealing, but blind to the realities of energy capital, grid stability, economic dependencies, and social equity. But so is accepting fossil fuels as immutable. The middle path is harder: it demands technological ingenuity, political courage, and moral imagination.

If we take the Scorecard’s verdict seriously, we must not simply shout “phase out coal,” we must plan how to phase it down safely—region by region, hospital by hospital—while ensuring that no community is left as collateral.

Bottom line… if the health of the public is the endgame, then the energy mix is only the means. And in that contest, an All Energy ethos is not a compromise—it is a necessity. All energy has a purpose, and we are all energy.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK