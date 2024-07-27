The Rise of Banana Republics: How Three Nations Saw Their Economies Transformed
The transformation of Honduras, Guatemala, and Costa Rica into Banana Republics illustrates the profound impact of foreign corporate interests on national economies and politics.
The term "Banana Republic" evokes images of political instability, economic exploitation, and the heavy influence of foreign corporations. Historically, this label has been applied to countries whose economies became overly dependent on a single export commodity, often bananas, while foreign businesses and local elites reaped the benefits.
This article …