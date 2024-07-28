The Real EV Issue is Quite Taxing on America's Infrastructure
Gas taxes are typically collected at the point of sale, where consumers pay a specified amount per gallon of gasoline purchased, this is not the case with Electric Vehicles.
The concept of gas taxes traces back to the early 20th century, a period marked by the rapid expansion of automobile usage in the United States. The first state to implement a gas tax was Oregon in 1919, with a modest levy of one cent per gallon.
This pioneering move aimed to generate revenue for road construction and maintenance, addressing the increasi…