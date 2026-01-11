One WVU researcher’s studies may have parents thinking twice before they post photos of their children on social media. Not only does it raise questions about consent and privacy, but it also leaves kids vulnerable to online predators. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard)

For years, the internet was treated as a supplement to childhood. A place for games, chats, videos, and connection. Something that existed alongside real life. That assumption no longer holds. Today, the digital world is not adjacent to childhood. It is childhood. It is where friendships form, identities develop, emotions are explored, and trust is learned. And increasingly, it is where predators find access.

Across the country, a pattern is emerging. In Chicago, a family sues Roblox after their nine-year-old was groomed and exploited on a platform marketed as safe for children. In Florida, police create a new Human Exploitation Task Force after realizing most trafficking cases now begin online. In Texas, an Ohio man is sentenced to 20 years for exploiting girls across multiple states and into Canada using digital platforms.

In Pinellas County, local government gives families free access to an online safety tool because law enforcement says parents are unprepared for the scale of digital risk. In New York, the governor proposes a law that would fundamentally restructure how children interact with the internet.

These are not isolated stories. They are fragments of the same system failing from multiple directions.

What connects them is not just criminal behavior. It is infrastructure. Digital environments were built for engagement, speed, and growth. Safety was added later. Optional. Adjustable. Secondary. Predators exploit that imbalance.

And now, states, nonprofits, police, and families are trying to close a gap that technology companies created without ever meaning to.

Or perhaps without ever being required not to.

The Lawsuits: When “Safety” Becomes a Legal Question

The lawsuit against Roblox in Cook County, Illinois, is a turning point because it challenges more than one company. It challenges the idea that safety is a marketing promise rather than a legal responsibility.

Roblox is not a fringe platform. Over 40% of its users are under 13. In 2023, it reported more than 13,000 instances of child exploitation. That number alone dismantles the narrative that these cases are rare anomalies. It suggests that exploitation is not a glitch in the system. It is a predictable outcome of design.

The family’s lawsuit argues Roblox failed to protect children despite knowing predators operate on its platform. That claim mirrors dozens of similar suits nationwide. The implication is clear: if companies build digital playgrounds, they may also be responsible for what happens inside them.

This is ESG in its rawest form. The “Social” pillar is no longer abstract. It is measured in harm, trauma, and accountability.

The Enforcement Reality: Predators Don’t Stay in One Place

The KVUE case from Texas illustrates another truth: online predators do not respect borders.

An Ohio man exploited children in Texas, Arizona, and Canada. The internet erased jurisdiction. Law enforcement had to rebuild it piece by piece through cross-border cooperation. That alone shows how outdated traditional policing models are when facing digital crimes.

The Florida story deepens this reality. In Boynton Beach, police created a Human Exploitation Task Force because trafficking increasingly begins with online messaging, not street contact. Since launching, the unit has handled dozens of cases. They partnered with nonprofits like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Child Rescue Coalition because technology and pattern detection are now essential policing tools.

This is no longer a crime issue alone. It is a technology governance issue.

The Nonprofit and Community Response: Filling the Gaps

In Pinellas County, Florida, local government partnered with Parent ProTech to give families free access to a digital safety platform. The reason is simple: parents do not understand the environments their children inhabit.

Parent ProTech teaches caregivers how platforms work, what risks exist, how grooming happens, and how to set controls. It exists because the tech industry never built a universal education layer for families. So communities are building one themselves.

This is ESG from the ground up. When corporations fail to mitigate social harm, communities step in.

New York Draws a Line: Childhood as Regulated Space

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s Stop Online Predators Act is where all these threads converge.

This bill does not tweak platform behavior. It restructures it.

Under S4609/A6549:

Strangers would be blocked from privately messaging children.

Platforms would have to verify users’ ages.

The highest privacy protections would automatically apply to all users under 18.

Children under 13 would need parental permission to connect with others.

Parents would receive: Full contact lists Financial transaction histories Alerts when a child tries to change protections

Companies could not charge more or degrade service because of compliance.

Dark patterns designed to manipulate users would be banned.

Violations could result in: $5,000 fines per instance Restitution to families Disgorgement of profits



This is governance. Real governance. Enforceable governance.

The bill also bans addictive AI “friends” and chatbot companions for minors. Hochul describes these as systems that emotionally manipulate children, simulate companionship, and in some cases encourage self-harm or dependency. AI is no longer treated as software. It is treated as influence.

That is a major shift. AI is being regulated not for what it does, but for how it shapes behavior.

Finally, the bill expands Teen Mental Health First Aid training so that 10th graders learn to recognize distress, substance abuse, and emotional crisis among peers. It turns children into protectors of each other.

This moves protection from law enforcement to culture.

Federal Collision: Who Controls the Digital Future?

Then comes the clash with Washington.

President Trump’s executive order seeks to block states from regulating AI, arguing that fragmented laws will hurt innovation and weaken America’s position in the global AI race. The order instructs federal agencies to challenge state laws and withhold funding from noncompliant states.

New York’s response is defiant:

“If you’re going to lead, then let’s see it. If you’re not, don’t get in my way.”

This transforms child safety into a constitutional question.

Who owns the moral architecture of the internet: corporations, the federal government, or the states?

The ESG Reckoning

This entire story is an ESG case study:

Social:

Child safety

Mental health

Digital wellbeing

Prevention of exploitation

Governance:

Corporate accountability

Legal enforcement

Profit responsibility

Design ethics

Environmental (indirect but real):

AI data centers, platform infrastructure, and digital expansion now carry ethical weight, not just carbon cost.

This is not about blaming technology. It is about recognizing power.

Platforms design reality.

Children live inside it.

Predators exploit it.

States are trying to regulate it.

Families are trying to survive it.

The Shift

For decades, tech companies said:

“We provide tools. People decide how to use them.”

New York is saying:

“You provide environments. You are responsible for what they become.”

That is the difference between a product and infrastructure.

And once something becomes infrastructure, it carries moral, legal, and social obligations.

This is not about fear.

It is about design.

And design always reveals values.

The Stop Online Predators Act does not just protect children.

It tells the digital economy what kind of civilization it is allowed to build.

