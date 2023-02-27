The Planet’s Top 1% of Emitters Produce 1000x more CO2 than the Bottom 1%
Elected and appointed leaders have created a world where CO2 emissions are highly unequal across income groups and regions.
According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), wealth, energy use, and the consumption of goods and services are unevenly distributed across the world. Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are no exception.
Emissions vary across countries and across generations, but even more so across income groups.
This commentary is part of the IEA’s ongoing work to exp…