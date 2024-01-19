The NFL, UFC, NCAA, and Congress are Revising their Cannabis Policies
As legalization momentum picks up across the US, many pro leagues are switching stances on weed while Congress debates changing its legal stigma.
As the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) weighs a marijuana rescheduling recommendation from health officials, congressional researchers are laying out the limitations of the policy change— emphasizing that state cannabis markets would continue to run afoul of federal law, and existing criminal penalties for certain marijuana-related activity would …