The New Podcast Trend is to Slash Budgets, Expect Accountibility
The podcast production industry is experiencing challenging times amid diminished budgets, Bloomberg reports.
Production companies could once secure lucrative deals for narrative podcast series, with budgets of up to $500,000. But in the last 18 months, spending cuts by distributors and advertisers have halved these budgets.
Buyers are more selective an…