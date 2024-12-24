The New Big Ten is Resulting in Sharply Higher Carbon Emissions
As awareness around the impact of air travel grows, more major sports teams and organizations are investing in carbon offsets.
Carbon dioxide emissions from Big Ten football team travel for regular-season conference games more than tripled in 2024 compared to 2023 after the addition of a quartet of West Coast schools, a Capital News Service analysis found.
Carbon dioxide is one of the major contributors to global warming. It is a greenhouse gas, meaning it traps heat in the plan…