The Most Searched Phobias in the US
A new study has named trypophobia (the fear of holes) as the most searched-for phobia in the US, topping the list with an average monthly search volume of 536,828
A new study has revealed the most searched-for phobias in the US, with trypophobia topping the list.
The research, conducted by experts at QR Code Generator, analyzed the search volume of key terms related to specific phobias over the past 12 months. These search terms included phrases such as ‘how to overcome [phobia]’ and ‘[phobia] definition.’ The s…