Demond Williams leaves the field after beating Rutgers 38-19. | Dave Sizer photo

College sports didn’t break because athletes gained leverage.

They broke because universities started behaving like professional sports owners—without the risk, without the accountability, and without the consent of the people paying the bills.

In the NFL, owners spend private capital. They win, they lose, they succeed, they fail. If they mismanage contracts or make bad bets, the consequences are personal and financial. Stadium deals may be controversial, but the operating losses belong to someone with skin in the game.

College athletics now looks the same on the surface—contracts, bidding wars, transfer portals, revenue sharing—but the money underneath is fundamentally different. Universities are running what increasingly resembles a private minor-league system financed by the public, protected by constitutional mandates, federal subsidies, tax exemptions, and legal immunities that no professional sports owner enjoys.

That distinction is not academic. It explains why chaos has become normal—and why no one in charge seems particularly worried about fixing it.

Acting Like Owners Without Owning the Risk

When the University of Washington reportedly began exploring legal options after quarterback Demond Williams Jr. announced he was entering the transfer portal—days after agreeing to a revenue-sharing deal—the move stunned some fans. It shouldn’t have.

It was the reaction of an owner protecting an asset.

Washington didn’t respond like a university concerned with student mobility or educational mission. It responded like a franchise executive asking lawyers whether a contract could be enforced to preserve roster value.

The difference, of course, is that Washington is a public institution. Any legal fight would not be funded by a billionaire’s checkbook. It would be funded by tuition, public appropriations, state backing, and taxpayer-supported legal infrastructure.

In other words, public money would be used to pursue a private-style contractual dispute in a system that insists the player is not an employee.

That contradiction now sits at the center of college sports.

How Fast Public Institutions Reached for the Courts

The timeline itself is revealing.

Within days—possibly hours—of Williams entering the portal, a public university was considering legal escalation in a case most experts believe would face long odds in court. Judges have consistently sided with athletes when institutions attempt to enforce restrictions that resemble employment control without employment protections.

In a functioning market, that kind of legal gamble would invite scrutiny. Boards would ask whether the risk was worth it. Investors would question management. Leadership might change.

In college athletics, the system absorbs the cost.

Failure does not trigger reform.

It triggers paperwork.

Eric Dickerson answers questions asked by reporters in the Armstrong Field House in Dallas, Texas, on December 3, 2024. Dickerson believes SMU's so-called death penalty is the reason for his exclusion from the College Football Hall of Fame.

From Sanctions to Subpoenas

This moment would have been unthinkable in the era of Reggie Bush or Eric Dickerson.

Then, power lived with the NCAA. Tampering scandals ended careers. Benefits were hidden. Enforcement was blunt and often unjust—but it was centralized. Athletes paid the price. Institutions rarely did.

Bush was sanctioned for receiving improper benefits tied to his family’s housing and financial support, while Dickerson came to symbolize an era when underground cash, cars, and quiet inducements shaped elite recruiting—an ecosystem the NCAA once punished swiftly and severely.

Today, money is public, leverage is athlete-driven, and enforcement has evaporated. Schools no longer threaten sanctions. They threaten lawsuits.

That alone tells you where power has migrated.

College sports have traveled from the threat of the NCAA’s death penalty to the reality of taxpayer-funded subpoenas—where public universities now spend millions not enforcing rules, but reacting to a marketplace shaped by social-media hype and leverage they no longer control.

And the public will continue to fund it, not because it works, but because it is wrapped in the language of education—an institutional shield that converts speculation into obligation.

The NCAA as a Shield, Not a Referee

The NCAA no longer governs college sports in any meaningful sense. It absorbs legal exposure while waiting—still—for Congress to provide antitrust protection that has never materialized.

The House v. NCAA settlement and the creation of third-party clearinghouses were supposed to stabilize the system. Instead, they exposed its fragility. Rules were written, then quietly unenforced once attorneys warned that strict compliance could be construed as collusion.

So now college sports operate in a gray zone where:

Some schools follow the rules

Some exploit loopholes

Some ignore them entirely

Everyone dares enforcement to intervene

That’s not regulation. It’s managed ambiguity.

For more than a decade, North Dakota State University has exercised its authority as a public institution to tightly manage media access and influence how athletic content is produced and distributed in Fargo, North Dakota.

Why Boycotts No Longer Matter

Here’s the tell that college sports is no longer a market:

If fans boycott next season, everyone still gets paid.

Universities still receive state funding. Media contracts still pay out. Conferences still distribute revenue. Corporate sponsors—many of whom receive government contracts or regulatory benefits elsewhere—still show up.

Fan dissatisfaction has become culturally loud but structurally irrelevant.

That is the defining characteristic of a public-institution ecosystem: funding is decoupled from results.

College sports is increasingly a media product rather than an educational enterprise—and it’s time taxpayers recognize that their public universities are operating less like campuses and more like NFL owners, without bearing NFL-level risk.

Colleges as State-Backed Sports Conglomerates

Universities now do far more than teach and compete in sports. They have quietly absorbed entire sectors of the modern economy:

Research and development

Policy analysis

Consulting

Event production

Media creation

ESG compliance reporting

Workforce “training” initiatives

Public-private partnership management

These are thought-worker industries—once dominated by private firms, independent experts, and media organizations—that now increasingly live inside university systems.

The same structural advantages apply:

Guaranteed funding streams

Tax-exempt status

Federal grant pipelines

State constitutional backing

Legal protections unavailable to private competitors

Universities don’t just participate in these markets. They crowd them out.

A taxpayer-funded “rapid readout” on COP30 featuring government and NGO representatives presents a fast, consensus-driven summary as public discussion—delivered in a one-way format, without on-site participation or meaningful opportunity for public engagement.

NGOs, PPPs, and the University Model

College sports is not an anomaly. It is a visible symptom of a broader institutional shift.

NGOs operate with mission language but rarely face measurable performance tests. Public-private partnerships execute projects without competitive discipline. Consulting and research increasingly flow through academic centers rather than independent firms.

In each case, the model is the same:

Funding is secure

Outcomes are vague

Accountability is diffuse

Failure is survivable

College athletics simply brought this model into the open, where fans could see it.

The Green Bay Packers are the NFL’s lone community-owned franchise, where fans hold shares without profit—but with transparency and accountability. College athletic departments now behave like private owners without either, while spending public money.

The Shareholders Who Can’t Sell Their Shares

Here’s the part that rarely gets said out loud:

Universities may now be the most powerful corporations on the planet because their shareholders cannot opt out.

You don’t choose whether to invest. Funding is embedded in:

State constitutions

Federal appropriations

Tax structures

Accreditation systems

Student loan frameworks

You pay whether you approve or not.

There is no shareholder vote on athletic lawsuits. No dividend tied to performance. No exit ramp if governance fails.

This is corporate power without market discipline.

The 2014 antitrust ruling in O’Bannon v. NCAA , brought by former UCLA star Ed O’Bannon , marked the legal beginning of the end for NCAA amateurism, as Judge Claudia Wilken ruled that restrictions on athlete compensation violated antitrust law—setting in motion the NIL and revenue-sharing era that followed.

Why Courts Keep Siding With Athletes

Judges aren’t radical. They’re logical.

They see institutions demanding:

Loyalty without employment

Enforcement without bargaining

Control without responsibility

Courts respond by siding with the only party actually exposed to risk: the athlete.

Universities, insulated by public backing, rarely face existential consequences for losing. The legal losses become line items.

Universities are increasingly operating systems that resemble Major League Baseball’s minor-league pyramid—while continuing to present them as education.

College Football as a Publicly Subsidized Minor League

Strip away the branding and the pageantry, and modern college football looks like this:

A talent-development system

Feeding a professional league

With open bidding

Non-binding contracts

High churn

Public financing

The NFL gets polished talent without paying for development. Universities absorb the volatility. Taxpayers underwrite the infrastructure.

And when something goes wrong, the public pays again—this time through legal fees, administrative costs, and reputational damage.

The Major League Baseball pyramid shown above offers a revealing comparison. If universities chose to, they could replace the minor leagues tomorrow—partnering with sponsors, operating development systems at scale, and allowing professional teams to offload both cost and risk.

Many observers believe the only reason this has not happened outright is that continuing to frame the enterprise as education still provides critical legal and regulatory cover.

Why Leaders Prefer This System

Because it works—for them.

Markets punish mistakes.

Public systems absorb them.

Professionalizing college sports would require:

Employment status

Collective bargaining

Transparent contracts

Shared downside risk

The current system allows administrators to behave like owners while avoiding owner-level accountability.

Chaos is not a bug.

It is the price of control.

The Washington Case Is a Preview, Not an Outlier

Whether Washington ultimately sues Demond Williams Jr. matters less than what the moment reveals.

A public institution, acting like a private franchise, contemplating litigation funded by the public, to enforce a contract it may not legally be able to enforce.

That is not a scandal.

It is the logical endpoint of a system where results no longer matter.

College sports will continue to deliver spectacle. Fans will argue. Players will move. Money will flow.

But until universities are forced to absorb real consequences—financial, legal, or political—the structure will not change.

College athletics didn’t collapse because players learned their worth.

It collapsed because institutions learned they could act like corporations without ever having to fail.

And once failure stops mattering, chaos isn’t a crisis.

It becomes an operating model—one that allows appointed leaders to retain control without accountability.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

