The Most In-Demand NFL Jerseys, Revealed
Research reveals that San Francisco 49ers jerseys are the most in-demand sports jerseys in the NFL – with over 240% more searches than the average across all NFL teams.
A new study analyzing the online demand for NFL jerseys in the US has found that the San Francisco 49ers have the most sought-after merchandise.
The study conducted by t-shirt wholesaler ShirtMax used the search volume tool Google Keyword Planner to analyze the average monthly search volumes for terms such as “[team] jersey”, “[team] jersey sale”, and “…