The Most Effective Social Network? Podcasters’ Answer May Surprise You
“A lot of marketers consider Facebook a dead platform nowadays. But our survey data suggests there’s still success to be had there for podcasters,” says The Podcast Host in a blog post.
The podcast tech company Alitu’s The Podcast Host has surveyed its community about the social media networks they are using, and which are working best to connect creators with their audience. It finds that Instagram is the most-used by podcasters to promote their show, with one in four (24%) saying they use the photo sharing network. Facebook ranked a …