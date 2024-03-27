The Most Dangerous Roads in America
Reeves County, Texas, is the most dangerous county in the US for truck drivers, with 56.5% of all fatal crashes involving a large truck.
New research has identified the most dangerous counties for truck drivers in the United States, revealing which roads are creating the most accidents and fatal crashes.
Personal injury lawyers at Jason Stone Injury Lawyers examined motor vehicle crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to reveal the number of fatal crashes invo…